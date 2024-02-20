Bulls' Coby White calls Sabrina Ionescu's 3-point shootout performance ‘inspiring'

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Not only did Coby White witness Iowa’s Caitlin Clark becoming the most prolific women’s scorer in NCAA history in person, he spent part of his All-Star break admiring another female shooter, this time on TV.

White watched New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu compete against future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors on All-Star Saturday night.

“I thought it was dope. It was a great competition. For those two to go out there, only one round, and especially for Sabrina to go first with all the pressure on and put up 26 [points] in a performance like that, it was inspiring,” White said. “I obviously think they should keep it going next year and try to build off that.

“(Ionescu) can shoot the (expletive) out of the ball. For her to step up in that moment against the best shooter ever and set the tone in that type of way, it was inspiring for sure.”

As for Clark, White attended the Iowa-Michigan game in Iowa City because his girlfriend’s sister, Cameron Williams, plays for Michigan.

“It was dope. Obviously, I’ve watched (Clark) on TV. But it’s a lot different seeing her in person,” White said. “She’s crazy good. She’s talented and super skilled. For her to hit the logo 3 to break the record, that was a dope moment. The place was rocking. It was loud, sold out.”

Asked for an NBA comp for Clark, White smiled.

“Honestly, with the way she controls the game and playmakes and gets everybody involved but also has stepbacks and her shot, she reminds me a lot of Luka (Dončić). They both can control the game so well. She gets to any spot she wants to. She manipulates pick-and-roll. She knows how to use change of pace. She’s not really fast but she’s so deceptive with the ball that she can get past any defender.”

