Chicago Sky nab Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese in WNBA Draft's first round

The Chicago Sky owned two picks in the first round of the WNBA Draft and they put them to maximum effect, selecting South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and LSU forward Angel Reese.

The Sky used the No. 3 overall pick to snag Cardoso after an incredible career at South Carolina, which culminated with the Gamecocks going undefeated and winning a national championship earlier this month.

The 6-foot-7 Cardoso scored 14.4 points and hauled down 9.7 rebounds per game in her final collegiate season. She also averaged 2.5 blocks per game, playing as one of the most versatile centers in the game.

The Sky acquired the No. 3 pick in the draft in a trade with the Phoenix Mercury that sent Kahleah Copper and Morgan Bertsch to the Valley of the Sun.

The Sky also moved up one spot in a trade with the Minnesota Lynx over the weekend. With that No. 7 pick, the team took Reese, the skilled forward who helped lead the Tigers to a national title in 2023 and an Elite Eight berth this season. She averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game, with the latter good for second in all of college basketball.

The Sky selected Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell with the No. 13 pick in the second round of the draft. Maxwell started in 65 games with Gonzaga after transferring from Utah, averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in her second season with the Bulldogs.

She also shot 44% from three-point range, giving the Sky another versatile threat on the perimeter.

Maxwell is the first player the Sky have drafted from Gonzaga since Courtney Vandersloot, a key contributor to the team's 2021 WNBA championship squad.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever, with Stanford’s Cameron Brink going with the second pick to the Los Angeles Sparks.