If you want to catch Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese and the new-look Chicago Sky this season, tickets are on sale right now. But if you’re hoping to watch the marquee matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in person, you might want to hurry.

At the time of publication, only single tickets were available to buy for the Fever’s first trip to Chicago on June 23. If you want to go see a rematch between Reese and Clark with a friend– without buying tickets on the secondary market– you can still get some tickets seated together for the Aug. 30 game.

It will cost you a pretty penny, however. Right now, the cheapest ticket available for either Sky vs. Fever game is $225, before adding on fees. Ticketmaster also offers some “verified resale tickets” which range from $366 to a whopping $1,700 per ticket for the June 23 game, and $225 to $1,738 for the Aug. 30 game (again, before fees).

Can’t wait to see the Sky and want to attend the home opener on May 25 against the Connecticut Sun? You can’t get two tickets seated together without heading to the resale market, where prices start at $112. But single tickets can still be had for $40.

Beyond those big moments on the Sky calendar, tickets are still widely available for many games if you’re not particular about when you attend. Prices range from $19 to $55 to get in the door, depending on the date.