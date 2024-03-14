The world’s top golfers are at TPC Sawgrass to compete for a share of the biggest purse on the PGA Tour.

The Players Championship may not be a major, but it has become one of the tour’s hallmark events. Between the sizable prize pool and the iconic 17th hole, the tournament continues to be a major draw for both the players and fans.

Here is everything to know for the 2024 edition of the Players Championship:

When is the 2024 Players Championship?

The 2024 Players Championship will run from Thursday, March 14, to Sunday, March 17.

Where is the 2024 Players Championship?

The Players Championship will be held in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., at the famous TPC Sawgrass. The Players Stadium Course features one of the most infamous holes in all of golf: the “Island Green” on No. 17.

How to watch the 2024 Players Championship

Here is the TV and streaming schedule for the tournament across NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock:

Round 1: Thursday, March 14

1-7 p.m. ET: Golf Channel, Peacock

Round 2: Friday, March 15

1-7 p.m. ET: Golf Channel, Peacock

Round 3: Saturday, March 16

Round 4: Sunday, March 17

ESPN+ will also have live coverage of all four rounds.

2024 Players Championship tee times

Keep up with all of the tee times for this year’s tournament here.

2024 Players Championship prize pool

The Players Championship has a $25 million purse, the largest of any PGA Tour event.

The winner earns $4.5 million, second place gets $2.725 million, third place gets $1.725 million, fourth place gets $1.225 million and fifth place also gets a seven-figure payout of $1.025 million.

Players Championship defending champion

Scottie Scheffler took home the $4.5 million prize last year. His score of minus-17 was five strokes better than second-place Tyrrell Hatton.