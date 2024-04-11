After an hours-long rain delay, the Masters is finally in full swing. If you’re looking for information on how to watch or stream the action at Augusta, or when your favorite golfers are hitting the links, we’ve got you covered.

HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS FIRST ROUND ON TV

There’s only one spot to watch the Masters on TV. Coverage begins on ESPN at 2 p.m.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

HOW TO STREAM THE MASTERS FIRST ROUND

Extended coverage can be found on several spots.

Masters.com will have several feeds for different types of content. Here’s a list of the options and when coverage begins

Holes 4, 5, 6: 10:15 a.m.

Amen corner: 11:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 12 p.m.

Holes 15, 16: 1 p.m.

Main broadcast: 2 p.m.

Further, Peacock, Paramount+ and ESPN+ will offer various feeds of extended coverage, from driving range streams to featured groups.

MASTERS TEE TIMES AFTER RAIN DELAY

Here’s when every golfer will hit the tee box after the late start:

9:10 a.m. – Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)

9:30 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

9:42 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

9:54 a.m. – Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

10:06 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht

10:18 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau1

10:30 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

10:42 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

10:54 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

11:06 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

11:18 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

11:36 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

11:48 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

12:00 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

12:12 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

12:24 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

12:36 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

12:48 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

1:00 p.m. – Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

1:12 p.m. – Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

1:24 p.m. – Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

1:42 p.m. – Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

1:54 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

2:06 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

2:18 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

2:30 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

2:42 p.m. – Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

2:54 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

3:06 p.m. – Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

3:18 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

3:30 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood