After an hours-long rain delay, the Masters is finally in full swing. If you’re looking for information on how to watch or stream the action at Augusta, or when your favorite golfers are hitting the links, we’ve got you covered.
HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS FIRST ROUND ON TV
There’s only one spot to watch the Masters on TV. Coverage begins on ESPN at 2 p.m.
HOW TO STREAM THE MASTERS FIRST ROUND
Extended coverage can be found on several spots.
Masters.com will have several feeds for different types of content. Here’s a list of the options and when coverage begins
Holes 4, 5, 6: 10:15 a.m.
Amen corner: 11:45 a.m.
Featured groups: 12 p.m.
Holes 15, 16: 1 p.m.
Main broadcast: 2 p.m.
Further, Peacock, Paramount+ and ESPN+ will offer various feeds of extended coverage, from driving range streams to featured groups.
MASTERS TEE TIMES AFTER RAIN DELAY
Here’s when every golfer will hit the tee box after the late start:
9:10 a.m. – Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)
9:30 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
9:42 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente
9:54 a.m. – Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
10:06 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht
10:18 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau1
10:30 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs
10:42 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
10:54 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
11:06 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
11:18 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
11:36 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
11:48 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
12:00 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
12:12 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
12:24 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
12:36 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
12:48 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
1:00 p.m. – Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley
1:12 p.m. – Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
1:24 p.m. – Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad
1:42 p.m. – Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
1:54 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry
2:06 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
2:18 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
2:30 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
2:42 p.m. – Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
2:54 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
3:06 p.m. – Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
3:18 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
3:30 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood