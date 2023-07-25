Cubs sign 2nd round pick Jaxon Wiggins to contract ahead of deadline

The Chicago Cubs have officially signed all 20 of their 2023 MLB Draft picks, inking second-round pick Jaxon Wiggins and two other prospects to new contracts.

The Cubs signed outfielder Zyhir Hope, an 11th-round selection, and 13th-round pick Sam Armstrong to deals as well, finishing off their draft class just before a 4 p.m. deadline to agree to contracts with their selections.

Wiggins missed the 2023 season at Arkansas after undergoing Tommy John surgery prior to the season. In 34 collegiate games, including 19 starts, he posted a 9-4 record with a 6.17 ERA, with 110 strikeouts and 57 walks in 89 innings.

Hope posted a .530 batting average, along with nine home runs and 38 RBI’s, at Colonial Forge High School in Virginia. He also stole 29 bases and posted a .663 on-base percentage in his final year of high school baseball.

Armstrong posted a 9-4 record in 15 starts at Old Dominion this season, with 72 strikeouts and 28 walks in 77 innings of work.

