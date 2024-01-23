Brewers sign free agent Rhys Hoskins, reports say

The Chicago Cubs were reported to be one of the teams interested in free agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins, but he’ll be heading approximately 90 minutes north, as he’s reportedly inked a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hoskins, who missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a knee injury, will sign a two-year deal worth $34 million with Milwaukee, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and other reports.

BREAKING: First baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 24, 2024

The deal contains an opt-out clause after the first season, according to the reports.

The Brewers needed to find a first baseman after allowing Carlos Santana and Rowdy Tellez to leave via free agency.

In the 2022 campaign, Hoskins blasted 30 home runs and drove in 79 RBI’s, slashing .246/.332/.462 in 672 plate appearances.

While the Cubs had reportedly been interested in Hoskins, they do have other options at first base in their system, including new acquisition Michael Busch. Busch, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, hit 27 home runs and drove in 90 RBI’s with Oklahoma City in 2023. He also made his MLB debut in 2023, notching two home runs in 27 games.

The Cubs also have Matt Mervis also in the fold. After a breakout 2022 season, Mervis hit 22 home runs and drove in 78 RBI’s in the minors last season. He also made his MLB debut for the Cubs, hitting three home runs and driving in 11 RBI’s in 90 at-bats with the big-league Cubs in 27 games.

The Cubs could also still re-sign Cody Bellinger, who played both first base and center field for the club last season.

