David Ross reportedly rejects Yankees' offer to join staff

Former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross had one year left on his contract with the team when he was fired earlier this month, but according to a new report, he is being deliberate in selecting his next role.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Ross was offered a role as the New York Yankees’ bench coach shortly after he was fired by the Cubs, but turned the Bronx Bombers down.

“Ross would prefer to manage if he immediately jumps back into a uniformed position,” according to the report.

Rosenthal elaborated on that reporting during the latest edition of his “Foul Territory” podcast.

“It doesn’t appear it’s going in that direction,” he said of Ross landing a managerial role during this offseason. “Ross will likely sit out the year, or become an assistant somewhere. He could do that and collect his salary for 2024. David Ross is going to be just fine. David Ross is not only a good baseball person, he’s a good broadcaster.”

The Yankees’ bench coach position became vacant when Carlos Mendoza switched sides of town, taking over as manager of the New York Mets after Counsell made it clear he wasn’t interested in heading to Flushing Meadows.

Currently, there are just two managerial vacancies in MLB. The Milwaukee Brewers are still looking for their replacement for Craig Counsell, who replaced Ross as the Cubs’ skipper this week. The San Diego Padres, who saw Bob Melvin head north to take over the San Francisco Giants, also have not yet formally hired a manager.

Two other openings have already been filled, as the Houston Astros promoted their bench coach Joe Espada to their managerial job after the retirement of Dusty Baker, and the Cleveland Guardians hired Stephen Vogt to replace Terry Francona after he retired following the season.

