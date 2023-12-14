Dodgers reportedly acquire Cubs trade target Tyler Glasnow from Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already had a busy offseason, and they may have landed another key piece as they have reportedly acquired pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Dodgers also landed outfielder Manuel Margot in the deal in exchange for pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca:

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a trade to send RHP Tyler Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot to the Dodgers for RHP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny Deluca -- contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with L.A., which is expected, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023

According to Passan, the deal is contingent on Glasnow agreeing to an extension with the Dodgers, but that is expected to occur.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, Glasnow pitched 120 innings in the 2023 season, posting a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA. He struck out 162 batters and posted a WHIP of 1.08 with the Rays.

Glasnow is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, with a $25 million price tag for the coming year.

Margot spent the last four seasons with the Rays, hitting four home runs and driving in 38 RBI’s last season while slashing .264/.310/.376.

He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting with the San Diego Padres in 2017.

Pepiot made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Dodgers, splitting time between the big-league club and Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2023.

In 17 MLB appearances, Pepiot has an ERA of 2.76 with 80 strikeouts in 78.1 innings.

Deluca made his MLB debut in 2023 with the Dodgers, hitting two home runs and coaxing three walks in 45 plate appearances. He started the season in Double-A Tulsa and hit 17 home runs, drove in 53 RBI’s and stole 12 bases in the minor leagues.

The Cubs had repeatedly been linked to Glasnow in trade talks with the Rays, but have also been linked to other trade targets on the pitching market, including Shane Bieber, while also being connected with free agents like Shota Imanaga.