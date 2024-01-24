Former Cubs 1B Trey Mancini reportedly signs with Marlins

Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini has a new home, reportedly signing a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Mancini’s deal will come with an invite to spring training with Miami.

Trey Mancini agrees to minors deal with Marlins. Invite to MLB spring training. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2024

Mancini signed a two-year deal with the Cubs prior to the 2023 season, but struggled mightily at the plate, slashing .234/.299/.336 and hitting four home runs in 263 total plate appearances.

Mancini was designated for assignment and released by the Cubs in August, and was released a week after signing a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds later that month.

The Cubs are still on the hook for Mancini’s 2024 MLB salary of $7 million, minus the league-minimum he would make if he makes the Marlins’ roster out of spring training.

In his career, Mancini has 129 home runs and 400 RBI’s, slashing .263/.328/.448.

