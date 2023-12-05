MLB Free Agency: Cubs' former top prospect Brailyn Márquez signs with Astros

Brailyn Márquez, a lefthanded pitcher who was at one point the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs’ minor league system, has signed a contract with the Houston Astros.

Márquez, who was ranked as the Cubs’ top prospect after the 2020 season, appeared in a total of 23 games in the Cubs’ system last season. He posted a 1-1 record with a 4.99 ERA, striking out 44 batters and walking 38 in 30.2 innings of work.

Those control problems led his WHIP to balloon to 1.92, and the Cubs non-tendered him in mid-November, paving the way for him to become a free agent.

Márquez went through numerous challenges during his time with the Cubs, missing the 2021 season with a left shoulder strain and the 2022 season after undergoing surgery on that same shoulder.

He made his MLB debut in 2020 with the Cubs, appearing in one game and allowing five earned runs.

According to the Astros, Márquez will be assigned to their Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land, Texas.

