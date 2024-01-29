Report: Cubs sign pitcher Sam McWilliams to minor-league deal

The Chicago Cubs have added another pitcher to their spring training roster, reportedly inking Sam McWilliams to a minor-league deal.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report the deal.

Free-agent RHP Sam McWilliams has signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs, source tells @TheAthletic. Was out of game 1 1/2 years, then parlayed a winter-ball job in Mexico into another in the Dominican Republic, attracting the interest of major-league clubs. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 29, 2024

McWilliams last pitched in the Cincinnati Reds’ organization in 2022, but had a successful run with Monterey in the Mexican League over the winter.

In 27 games, he posted a 2-0 record and a 3.55 ERA, with 29 strikeouts in 25.1 innings of work.

The Cubs have been busy adding potential bullpen options to their system, including signing Hector Neris to a major-league deal over the weekend.

They also brought back reliever Carl Edwards Jr., who played a key role in the team’s 2016 World Series title, on a minor-league deal, and signed similar pacts with Thomas Pannone and Colton Brewer.

They acquired reliever Yency Almonte from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the swap that brought Michael Busch to the North Side.

