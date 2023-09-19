Alexander Canario hits grand slam, drives in 5 runs in electric performance in 1st career start

Despite being on the big league club for most of the month, Chicago Cubs' prized prospect Alexander Canario had made just a single plate appearance, a strikeout against the Giants back on Sept. 6.

Finally given the chance to start on Tuesday against the Pirates, to say that Canario took advantage of the opportunity would be a wild understatement.

After starting the night 0-for-2 and getting in the way of a play while on the on-deck circle that led to Patrick Wisdom being called out, Canario roped a line drive into left for his first MLB hit and RBI, driving in Christopher Morel on an RBI double.

First Major League hit ✅ First RBI ✅



Welcome to The Show, Alexander Canario! pic.twitter.com/EkzTvqqA52 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 20, 2023

Canario came to the plate again in the bottom of the eighth inning, and was given a golden opportunity with the bases loaded to make noise once again.

Facing Pirates righty Kyle Nicolas who was making his MLB debut, Canario put a charge into a 1-2 offering left over the plate, launching a grand slam for his first MLB home run.

For a team that has lost eight of 10 and five in a row, Canario's grand slam gives the team and the fanbase a palpable jolt at a time when it couldn't be needed more.

As the Cubs look to wrap up a victory Tuesday night, fans hope the latest offensive explosion is a sign of things to come in a critical homestand.

