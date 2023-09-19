Alexander Canario hits grand slam, drives in 5 runs in electric performance in 1st career start

Despite being on the big league club for most of the month, Chicago Cubs' prized prospect Alexander Canario had made just a single plate appearance, a strikeout against the Giants back on Sept. 6.
Finally given the chance to start on Tuesday against the Pirates, to say that Canario took advantage of the opportunity would be a wild understatement.
After starting the night 0-for-2 and getting in the way of a play while on the on-deck circle that led to Patrick Wisdom being called out, Canario roped a line drive into left for his first MLB hit and RBI, driving in Christopher Morel on an RBI double.
Canario came to the plate again in the bottom of the eighth inning, and was given a golden opportunity with the bases loaded to make noise once again.
Facing Pirates righty Kyle Nicolas who was making his MLB debut, Canario put a charge into a 1-2 offering left over the plate, launching a grand slam for his first MLB home run.
For a team that has lost eight of 10 and five in a row, Canario's grand slam gives the team and the fanbase a palpable jolt at a time when it couldn't be needed more.
As the Cubs look to wrap up a victory Tuesday night, fans hope the latest offensive explosion is a sign of things to come in a critical homestand.