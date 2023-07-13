Chicago Cubs' 2024 schedule released by MLB

It may be the All-Star break, but the Chicago Cubs and the rest of Major League Baseball are giving fans a chance to plan out their 2024 road trips as they released their tentative schedule for next season.

The Cubs will open their new season on the road for the first time since 2019, as they head to Texas to take on the Rangers at Globe Life Field on March 28.

The Cubs’ home opener is slated for April 1 against the Colorado Rockies, with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to follow.

Other notable series include trips to Seattle (April 12-14) and Boston (April 26-28), as well as a trip back to Cleveland for a 2016 World Series rematch against the Guardians Aug. 12-14.

Here is the full schedule for the Cubs:

The Cubs will also play four total games against the White Sox in 2024, with series at Wrigley Field on June 4 and 5 and at Guaranteed Rate Field Aug. 9-10.

All schedule dates are subject to change, according to Major League Baseball.