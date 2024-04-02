Cody Bellinger launches moonshot for 1st home run of the season

After a long offseason of wondering whether he'd be back on the North Side, Cubs fans braving the cold on Tuesday night were treated to the first of hopefully many Belli bombs in 2024.

With the Cubs already ahead on the Colorado Rockies 10-2, Cody Bellinger stepped to the plate with a runner on and one out to the sound of "Cody" chants from the Wrigley Field crowd.

Facing a 1-2 count from Colorado righty Anthony Molina, the former MVP absolutely demolished a fastball left over the plate, tacking two more runs on the board for the Cubs for his first home run of 2024.

This @Cody_Bellinger home run is brought to you by CUBS FANS.#YouHaveToSeeIt pic.twitter.com/zzlEqejRXa — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 3, 2024

The home run was the fourth of the evening for the Cubs, following blasts from Seiya Suzuki, Christopher Morel and Garrett Cooper in what has been an offensive explosion from the North Siders.

