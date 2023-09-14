Cubs announce MLB playoff ticket procedures

The Chicago Cubs are in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and they’re giving fans information on how they could potentially purchase tickets to postseason games at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs haven’t had fans in the seats of a playoff game since the National League Wild Card Game in 2018, but they’re hoping to end that run this season as they currently hold a wild card spot in the NL.

According to the club, registration for the “Fly the W” postseason ticket lottery began on Thursday.

Fans can enter their names in the lottery on the team's website, with those selected getting the opportunity to purchase tickets to either the National League Wild Card Series or the National League Division Series.

Registration for Wild Card tickets ends on Sept. 25, while NLDS registration ends on Oct. 3.

Fans must be 18 years of age or older, and must be residents of the United States. There is a limit of one registration per person.

The Wild Card round will get underway on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The series will be best-of-three, with all three games played in the higher-seeded team’s ballpark. The Cubs would either need to win the National League Central, or earn the top wild card seed in the National League, to host games.

The National League Division Series is scheduled to get underway on Oct. 7. That best-of-five series will move to the lower-seeded team’s stadium for Games 3 and 4, which would be scheduled for Oct. 11 and 12.

More information can be found on the Cubs’ website.

