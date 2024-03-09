Cubs assign 3 pitchers to minor league camp, trim spring roster to 47 players

One day after optioning several of the team's top prospects to the minor leagues, the Chicago Cubs have announced that their spring training roster has been trimmed further just ahead of their Saturday contest against the Colorado Rockies.

The Cubs announced that right-handed arms Chris Clarke and Sam McWilliams have been assigned to minor league camp along with left-handed pitcher Brad Wieck.

The Saturday roster cuts bring the team's spring training roster down to 47 players with 19 days left until Opening Day.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Currently, the Cubs spring training roster consists of 24 pitchers, five catchers, 11 infielders, six outfielders and one utility player.

The Cubs take on the Colorado Rockies in spring training action on Saturday afternoon, with the game airing on Marquee Sports Network at 2:05 p.m. local time.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.