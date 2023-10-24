Cubs' assistant GM Craig Breslow the ‘favorite' for Red Sox job, report says

Chicago Cubs assistant GM Craig Breslow is emerging as the “favorite” to take over the baseball operations department of the Boston Red Sox, a new report says.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Breslow is the only candidate to have received a second interview with the Red Sox, and appears to be the frontrunner to take over the club’s management.

The Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and reassigned general manager Brian O’Halloran in mid-September, paving the way for a dramatic overhaul of their baseball operations department.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Breslow had previously pitched for the Red Sox, winning a World Series title with Boston in 2013.

In 12 seasons, Breslow had a 23-30 record and a 3.45 ERA, with eight career saves in 570.2 innings of work.

After his retirement following the 2018 season, Breslow was hired by the Cubs to join their front office. In Nov. 2020, he was promoted to his current role as the team’s assistant general manager, as well as the head of the team’s vice president of pitching.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.