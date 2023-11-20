Cubs' season tickets now available without waiting list, team says

The Chicago Cubs have for years had fans sign up for a waiting list to purchase season tickets, but that’s all changing as the team embraces a new technology.

According to the Cubs, the waiting list for season ticket purchases will be discontinued, with fans now able to buy the tickets via an online marketplace.

Tickets can now be purchased in full season, half-season and 20-game packages, according to the Cubs, and each comes with its own set of perks and discounts.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 20-game packages come in four different sets, and include access to presales for concerts and other events at Wrigley Field, as well as guaranteed postseason ticket purchasing opportunities.

Half-season packages come in either a “Red” or “Blue” package, and include the aforementioned benefits, as well as a chance to participate in the team’s ticket exchange program. Discounts on concession and retail items are also available.

The half-season packages also include tickets to the team’s home opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Finally, full season tickets can now be purchased via the Cubs’ website. The tickets can be purchased in any area of the ballpark, and include a series of other benefits as well, according to the team.

More information can be found on the Cubs’ website.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.