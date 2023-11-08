Cubs Spring Training tickets to go on sale next month

The baseball season may have only officially ended one week ago, but this week's stunning hire of Craig Counsell by the Chicago Cubs isn't the only news fans have to be excited about.

Tickets for Cubs' Spring Training games in Arizona go on sale next month, with tickets available beginning at 11 a.m. local time on Dec. 8.

The Cubs play their Spring Training home games at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., which opened in 2014.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In 2024, the Cubs will play 18 home games at Sloan Park and 16 away games within the Cactus League, beginning with the home opener against the Chicago White Sox on Feb. 23, beginning at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time.

Tickets can be purchased online here once they are available, with a limit of six tickets purchased per game. In-person purchases will not be accepted.

Fans with season tickets will have the opportunity to purchase Spring Training tickets on Dec. 7 via an exclusive presale opportunity.

The Cubs' full Spring Training schedule can be found here.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.