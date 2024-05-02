Shota Imanaga joins Fernando Valenzuela in historic club for sensational rookies

We’re running out of ways to put Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga’s historic start into context, but he just keeps forcing the issue with his dominant performances.

In his latest outing, Imanaga posted seven shutout innings on Wednesday night against the New York Mets, striking out seven batters and walking one in a 1-0 victory, his fifth in six career starts.

Needless to say, this kind of debut is not common, and the company Imanaga has joined will be familiar to many baseball fans. According to MLB stat guru Sarah Langs, Imanaga is only the second pitcher in the last 70 years to post an ERA of 0.80 or lower in his first six career starts, joining Los Angeles Dodgers sensation Fernando Valenzuela, who sparked “Fernandomania” in 1981 when he made his debut in Southern California.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Imanaga is also one of only 10 pitchers in the live-ball era to post an ERA of 1.00 or less while throwing at least 30 innings in his first six career starts, with Zach Duke the last to achieve the feat in 2005.

In fact, Imanaga’s 0.78 ERA is the lowest a pitcher has put up through a minimum of 30 innings pitched in six starts since Boston’s Dave Ferris posted a 0.50 ERA in 1945.

In Cubs history, Imanaga is the only pitcher in the live ball era to have won five of his first six career starts, according to Stathead.

In those starts, Imanaga has struck out 35 batters and walked just four, giving up a total of three earned runs and scattering 22 hits.

He will next take the ball against the San Diego Padres when the Cubs return to Wrigley Field for their next homestand.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.