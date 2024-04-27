The Cubs traded veteran Garrett Cooper to the Red Sox for cash considerations, the teams announced on Saturday.

The #RedSox today acquired 1B/OF Garrett Cooper from the Chicago Cubs, in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-Man Roster, Boston transferred 1B Triston Casas to the 60-Day Injured List. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 27, 2024

Cooper, 33, signed with the Cubs in early March.

He played 12 games with the North Side. In 37 at-bats, he recorded 10 hits. Cooper slashed .270/.341/.432 at the plate, too, accompanied by one home run and six RBIs.

The Cubs are Cooper's fourth team in his MLB career. He played with the Padres, Marlins and Yankees before signing with the Cubs before the season.

