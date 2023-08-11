Dansby Swanson strongly advocated for the Cubs not to sell at the trade deadline

As the Cubs approached the trade deadline, the Cubs weren't performing up to their expected standard.

At one point, they were 10 games under .500 (26-36) and 7.5 games back in the NL Central, one of the weakest divisions in baseball. This motivated the Cubs to look towards selling at the trade deadline, with valuable bat Cody Bellinger and Cy Young candidate Marcus Stroman at the forefront of potentially available commodities.

Though, the team wasn't satisfied with accepting that outcome. Especially not Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs shortstop met with President Jed Hoyer two or three times, he estimates, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal, to discuss the future of the Cubs and their outlook on the season.

"My thing was, you can’t just turn it on and off when you want to win," Swanson said to Rosenthal. "If we want to be good, the expectation needs to be that we’re going to win. Just because it’s not going purely as planned this year, you get to a deadline, (you can’t just say) we’re done with the year.

"The message still has to be to everyone that the expectation is this. I just kind of said (that) now is a real important moment in (the) culture setting. If we want to be winners here, we can’t just say, 'All right, we’re going to turn our winner mindset on next year when we feel like we have everything right.' No. The winning mindset stays at all times."

How concerned was Swanson about the Cubs selling at the deadline?

"Very," Swanson said. "You know me. I was like, 'Golly,' if they get rid of people, I’m going to be upset. I’m going to come in guns blazing.'"

His emotion, coupled with the team's 11-2 run leading up to the deadline, was enough to convince Hoyer and the Cubs not to sell. Though, as Hoyer told Rosenthal, he didn't want to remain complacent simply because the Cubs opted not to sell. He chose to buy to help complement his motivated team.

With that, the Cubs traded for Jose Candelario, the corner infielder. They also acquired Jose Cuas, a right-handed reliever from the Royals, to bolster their bullpen.

Candelario has been a massive help. Since joining the North Side, he's hitting .485 with a 1.268 OPS. Cuas has pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings since arriving, too.

Now, the Cubs look to write the rest of their season in the best way they can. With a 59-56 record, they've climbed their way back to 2.5 games within the division lead.

Will the Cubs' decision to buy at the deadline pay off for them?

