‘Trying to win games:' David Ross discusses Pete Crow-Armstrong's playing time

Cubs fans finally got a glimpse of their future star outfielder on Monday, when Pete Crow-Armstrong joined the game to pinch run and lay down a sacrifice bunt against the Rockies in Colorado.

It's time to get the youngster plate appearances, defensive plays and base-running opportunities on the big-league level. But Ross argues the Cubs didn't bring up the minor league stud to develop.

The Cubs have one goal for this month: make the playoffs.

“We’re not developing players right now,” Ross said on Bernstein & Holmes on 670 the Score. “We’re trying to win games. Pete’s skill set is a real value in these big outfields we’re going to have. Pete will get some at-bats. I think he’ll come in for defensive purposes at times, gives us the flexibility, another Mike Tauchman to insert him in pinch-hit situations like we did last night, and he came through with a big at-bat. We got more roster talent now."

As it stands, the Cubs are three games back in the NL Central standings. They hold the second-place spot behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the division lead.

In the Wild Card race, the Cubs are firmly in the playoffs. They have a 2.0-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who own the final wild-card spot. The Marlins, who are the first team out of the playoffs in the wild-card standings, are 3.5 games behind the Cubs.

Considering the tight, neck-and-neck race in both playoff avenues, finding chances for young players to gain experience in the big leagues is on the back burner. But, in Crow-Armstrong's case, he brings a unique, major league-level skillset to the Cubs, giving them many reasons to call him up to the roster.

He's considered, undoubtedly, a future Gold Glover in the outfield. He has superb speed on the bases and can hit for average and power. His left-handed bat gives the lineup diversity and chances to pinch-hit (and run) against right-handers.

Ross admits, however, that the highly-touted rookie has areas of improvement, too.

“He’s got some things he’s still got to learn and grow," Ross said. "There are going to be some growing pains, like last night he gets thrown out (stealing) third, some little things that we got to clean up with him.

"But he’s an exciting young man out there. We’re trying to take advantage of his skill set, and we’ll try to curtail that to help us win ballgames in the middle of competing night in and night out.”

Contrary to the theme of Ross' comments, Crow-Armstrong is rumored to be starting against the Rockies on Tuesday.

