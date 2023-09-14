Trending
Here's where the Cubs would stand if the outcome of 1-run games flipped

A graphic surfaced adjusting each MLB team's record with the result of one-run games flipped

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Everyone on the North Side is biting their fingernails down to the bit.

While the Cubs currently have the second spot in the NL Wild Card race, there are four teams behind them threatening to overtake them. The Cubs are 2.0 games above the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the Marlins, Giants and Reds are all 0.5 games behind the Diamondbacks.

But, if the outcome of all the one-run games the Cubs have played in flipped, they would be in a much more comfortable spot, according to a graphic floating around on Reddit.

MLB Standings if the result of every one-run game was flipped | Playoff Push
byu/Adamscottd inbaseball

The Cubs would be leading the NL Central division by 2.0 games over the St. Louis Cardinals (wild). Ironically, they would have about the same number of wins as they do as of this writing. But the Brewers would fall dramatically to give the Cubs the first-place spot.

Unfortunately, the Cubs are in a more nerve-racking position in the thick of a tight race in the NL Wild Card and still chasing at the heels of the division-leading Brewers.

Will the Cubs finish strong and make the postseason?

