Ian Happ's 4 hits, bases-loaded walk gives Cubs win over Rangers

Ian Happ tied his career high with four hits and drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk from José Leclerc in a four-run ninth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 on Sunday to salvage the finale of their opening three-game series.

With the score 4-4, Leclerc (0-1) walked Michael Busch with one out, allowed Nico Hoerner’s swinging-bunt single down the third-base line and walked Mike Tauchman.

Miles Mastrobuoni grounded into a forceout at the plate, Happ walked on a full-count fastball that sailed wide and Seiya Suzuki greeted Jacob Latz with a two-run single. Cody Bellinger singled in the final run.

Héctor Neris (1-0) pitched a one-hit eighth.

Texas pitchers walked nine while allowing eight hits.

Christopher Morel hit a three-run homer in the first off Jon Gray, who allowed five runs -- four earned -- seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Marcus Semien hit a two-run single in the second against Jordan Wicks. Happ had an RBI double in the fourth, with another run scoring for a 5-2 lead when center fielder Leody Taveras misplayed the ball for an error.

Semien hit an RBI double in the fourth and scored on rookie Wyatt Langford's tying two-run triple that one-hopped the 410-foot sign in center.

Wicks gave up five runs -- two earned, -- five hits and three walks in four innings. Cubs starters pitched 12 1/3 innings in the series.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga will start the team’s home opener on Monday against Colorado RHP Dakota Hudson.

Rangers: RHP Dan Dunning will start Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay, where last year’s Rangers began an 11-0 postseason road run that culminated in their World Series title. Dunning will face RHP Ryan Pepiot, acquired in December from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tyler Glasnow trade.

