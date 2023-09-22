"We love you. We remember you. Thank you."

On Friday, during a Cubs-Rockies contest at Wrigley Field, Kris Bryant emerged and stepped into the batter's box. Not before, however, he was greeted with a healthy amount of cheering from the crowd.

It got even louder when he took a step back, took off his helmet, and saluted the crowd.

Cubs fans gave Kris Bryant a standing ovation at Wrigley 💙❤️



(via @WatchMarquee)pic.twitter.com/eLqTXDsLEr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 22, 2023

A wonderful moment.

Bryant, 31, played the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Cubs. Most notably, he helped the North Side win their first World Series in 108 years. In fact, he made the final out at third base.

With the Cubs, Bryant totaled 865 hits with a .279 batting average. He hit 160 home runs, knocked in 465 runs and scored 564 of his own. He played 833 games with the Cubs.

During the 2021 season, the Cubs traded Bryant amid a teardown of their World Series roster. The Cubs traded Bryant to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-hander Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario.

After that season, he signed with the Rockies, the team he's called home for almost two seasons now.

Though, Bryant will be a Cub forever in the hearts of North Siders.

