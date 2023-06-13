Marcus Stroman hooks teammates up with Nintendo Switch systems: report

It may only be June, but Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman apparently took on the role of Santa Claus in the team’s clubhouse on Tuesday.

According to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, Stroman’s Cubs teammates walked into the clubhouse before Tuesday’s game against the Pirates and found a welcome surprise: Nintendo Switch video game systems.

“We’ve got a lot of gamers in here,” Stroman told Bastian.

A Nintendo Switch at the lockers of Cubs players this afternoon. Courtesy of Marcus Stroman. “We’ve got a lot of games in here,” he said. Also thought it’d be cool for teammates to have for the long flight to London. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 13, 2023

Stroman told reporters he thought it would be good for the team to have something to do on the flight to London later this month when the team takes on the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series.

What remains unclear is what characters his teammates use in “Super Smash Bros.” and “Mario Kart 8,” but surely we’ll see some good social media content when competitions inevitably erupt.