Michael Busch blasts first home run as a Cub against his former team

In his first game playing his former club, Cubs' first baseman Michael Busch made sure to make a statement, tacking on to a North Siders' lead by launching his first home run in a Cubs uniform.

Michael Busch says baseball be gone!



First HR as a Cub 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LyRWUBXU9D — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024

A longtime former Dodger prospect, Busch hit two home runs with the Dodgers at the big league level in 2022, making Friday's blast the third of his MLB career.

The home run gave the Cubs a 6-2 lead at the time over the World Series-favorite Dodgers, who are in town this weekend for a three-game set.

