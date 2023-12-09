MLB Free Agency: Shohei Ohtani saga ends as he signs with Dodgers

Superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani has landed in his new home, as he will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani made the announcement on his Instagram page Saturday, apologizing for the amount of time it took to reach his decision while expressing his excitement to join the Dodgers.

“I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team,” he said. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels’ organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years.”

Ohtani, arguably the most sought after free agent in baseball history, had also been pursued by numerous other clubs, including the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs, among others.

According to multiple reports, Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers will be by far the richest in baseball history, as he has signed a 10-year deal worth a total of $700 million.

The contract reportedly includes deferrals to help lower his luxury tax impact and to allow the Dodgers more cash-on-hand to add pieces around Ohtani, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and others.

According to multiple reports, there are no opt-outs in Ohtani's deal.

