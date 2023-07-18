MLB insider lists potential trade destinations for Cody Bellinger at the trade deadline

Cody Bellinger poses as an invaluable asset the Cubs could sell at the trade deadline.

If the Cubs decide to sell his services at the deadline, here's where the Cubs' outfielder could end up, according to a prediction from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"Bellinger was red-hot during the final two weeks of the first half, posting a 1.114 OPS and a .449/.482/.633 slash line in 13 games," Feinsand wrote. "Playing on a one-year, $12.5 million contract with a $25 million mutual option for 2024 ($5 million buyout), Bellinger seems like a lock to hit the free-agent market, making him a prime trade candidate if the Cubs decide to sell.

"Potential fits: Giants, Guardians, Yankees"

Bellinger's rejuvenated his career with the Cubs since injuries and bad plate appearances hampered his career after winning the MVP award in 2019. This season, he's batting .305 with an OPS+ of 137. He has 12 home runs and 35 RBIs on the season.

Unfortunately, the Cubs haven't done much with him. They're seven games under .500 and eight games back in the NL Central -- one of the worst divisions in baseball. The cons outweigh the pros on skipping out on a productive sale and pushing for a division win and playoff run; but the jury's still out for the Cubs on that one.

Bellinger would bring the Cubs back a healthy package. They risk him departing in free agency, too, should he sign elsewhere this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Remember, the Cubs signed him to a one-year deal, setting up boundaries for his then risky profile.

Yet, he's made the most of his deal this season. And it would be smart for the Cubs to take advantage. He's arguably their best weapon at the plate, finding ways to hit the ball and drive in runs. He owns the team's best batting average and second-best OPS and RBI count.

Where will Bellinger end up, if the Cubs decide to trade him at the deadline?

