New Cubs skipper Craig Counsell reflects on hiring that stunned the baseball world

Following Monday's seismic news that the Chicago Cubs had agreed to a five-year contract with former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, the baseball world reacted in shock as the managerial coup within the NL Central represented the first major shakeup of the offseason.

Though expected by many to re-up with the Brewers and stay in his hometown, the move down I-94 to a division rival left a wide range of emotions among fans of both teams and Counsell himself.

"Yesterday was an emotional day. I was sad first, then happy, then I was crying, then I was laughing, I went through all of it," Counsell said to reporters Tuesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The new Cubs skipper also let fans know the impact of the sudden move was not lost on him.

"There was a lot yesterday and I understand. It was a decision that affected a lot of people, and I take that very seriously," Counsell said.

Counsell, who grew up in the Milwaukee era, spent six seasons of his playing career with the Brewers and became the club's manager in May 2015 following a 7-18 start to the club's season that year.

Managing the Brewers from May 2015 through the 2023 season, Counsell developed a reputation for getting the most out of relatively low-payroll rosters.

Under Counsell, the Brewers have made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, including two 95+ win campaigns in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

Over the course of nine seasons, Counsell's Brewers were 707-625, with a 7-12 record in the postseason.

With a five-year deal worth over $40 million, Counsell will become the highest-paid manager in baseball history with the Cubs, in a deal that is widely expected to reset the market for manager salaries.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.