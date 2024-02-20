Nico Hoerner appears to be season-ready at spring training, as he's already making plays at second base.

Check out this between-the-legs toss Hoerner made in practice after bobbling a ground ball.

Nico Hoerner has a future as a long snapper 😂 @Cubs pic.twitter.com/qmbk9gNkZF — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) February 19, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Hoerner, 26, earned his first Gold Glove award last season at second base, opposite Dansby Swanson. Hoerner moved to second base this past season to make room for Swanson at shortstop.

Hoerner and Swanson make up an excellent interior infield, arguably one of the best defensive duos in the league. Between the two, they recorded 30 defensive runs saved last season, an impeccable number.

The second baseman performed phenomenally with his bat last season, too. He finished with a .283 batting average and .729 OPS. He recorded 68 RBIs and 43 stolen bases, along with nine home runs.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.