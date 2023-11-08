Report: Cubs ‘may be the most aggressive' contender for Shohei Ohtani

The Cubs are reportedly sharpening their pitchforks.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday that the Chicago Cubs are "serious contenders" for free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani after speaking with several executives at the MLB General Managers Meetings, which are being held in Scottsdale, Arizona this week

"The Dodgers remain the heavy favorites," Nightengale said. "The Chicago Cubs and Rangers are serious contenders, with several GMs saying that the Cubs may be the most aggressive team for his services."

This report comes just days after the Cubs stunned the baseball world by hiring former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell to a five-year contract.

The fight for Ohtani will be one for the history books, with the two-way phenom — and 2023 AL MVP candidate — expected to earn the largest contract in MLB history this offseason.

