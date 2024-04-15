Seiya Suzuki to IL, Alexander Canario recalled to Cubs' roster

The Chicago Cubs’ lineup took a big hit Monday as the team placed outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list.

Suzuki, who has three home runs and 13 RBIs this season, was diagnosed with a right oblique strain, which he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Seattle Mariners.

The Cubs made a corresponding roster move prior to their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, recalling outfielder Alexander Canario from Triple-A Iowa.

Suzuki has been one of the Cubs’ best hitters in the early going, with seven total extra base hits and a .305 batting average in 59 at-bats. His hot start followed a blistering spring training where he hit six home runs in 37 at-bats for the Cubs.

Canario made his MLB debut last season with the Cubs, collecting his first big-league home run via a grand slam at Wrigley Field. He had five hits in 17 at-bats for the Cubs during the stretch run of the season.

This season in Iowa, Canario has two home runs and seven RBI’s, with a .377 on-base percentage buoyed by eight walks in 61 total plate appearances.

The Cubs will open a three-game series against the Diamondbacks on Monday night at Chase Field, with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m.

