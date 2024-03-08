Several top prospects among first round of roster cuts for Cubs at spring training

Opening Day is now less than three weeks away, and as the season continues to approach, the Chicago Cubs have made their first round of cuts to their spring training roster.

Entering camp in Mesa with 62 players, the Cubs announced on Friday that the spring roster has been trimmed to 50 players, with several of the organization's top prospects among the cuts.

The following players have been optioned to Triple-A Iowa:

RHP Ben Brown

IF Luis Vázquez

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong

OF Brennen Davis

Meanwhile, right-handed arms Michael Arias and Porter Hodge have been optioned to Double-A Tennessee alongside outfielder Kevin Alcántara.

The Cubs also announced that the following five non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp:

RHP Ethan Roberts

RHP Riley Thompson

C Pablo Aliendo

IF Matt Shaw

OF Owen Caissie

Of the remaining 50 players on the Cubs' spring training roster, there are 27 pitchers, five catchers, 11 infielders, six outfielders and one utility player.

The Cubs will open their season against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers in Arlington on Thursday, March 28.

