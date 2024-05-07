Shota Imanaga signing earns rave reviews from MLB front-office execs

Chicago Cubs rookie Shota Imanaga has been bulldozing his way through the big leagues in his first six starts, and needless to say, baseball executives are taking notice.

According to an MLB.com poll of front-office executives, Imanaga ran away with the voting as the best signing of the offseason, earning nine votes out of 20 votes cast.

In his first six starts with the Cubs, Imanaga has a 5-0 record with a 0.78 ERA, allowing just three earned runs in 34.2 innings of work. He has also struck out 35 batters and has issued just four walks.

New teams. Big impacts.



Which offseason signing do YOU think has been the best so far? pic.twitter.com/KrLBdhLAKu — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2024

The only other player to get more than one vote was Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who got four votes.

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López also received a vote, as did St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray.

Imanaga is set to take the mound again Tuesday when the Cubs face off against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m., and the game can be seen on Marquee Sports Network.

