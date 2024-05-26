Trending
St. Louis Cardinals

Sunday's Cubs-Cardinals game to start in rain delay: Here's what we know

First pitch between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals was scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

By Claire Filpi

Sunday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals started in a rain delay due to inclement weather in St. Louis, the team announced.

First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m., weather permitting. The game was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m., but due to inclement weather, the start time was pushed back.

At 5:34 p.m., the teams announced the 6:10 p.m. game would start in a rain delay but didn't give clarity as to when fans could expect the first pitch to be thrown.

Videos from Busch Stadium are circling social media showing water gushing down the stairs during the delay.

One of the series games was already postponed this weekend due to weather. That game will be made up on July 13 as part of a split doubleheader.

