Sunday's Cubs-Cardinals game to start in rain delay: Here's what we know

Sunday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals started in a rain delay due to inclement weather in St. Louis, the team announced.

First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m., weather permitting. The game was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m., but due to inclement weather, the start time was pushed back.

Weather permitting, tonight's game is estimated to begin at approximately 8:40 pm. https://t.co/LcT71KdpDU — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 27, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

At 5:34 p.m., the teams announced the 6:10 p.m. game would start in a rain delay but didn't give clarity as to when fans could expect the first pitch to be thrown.

Due to severe weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game will be delayed.



We will provide updates as they become available. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 26, 2024

Videos from Busch Stadium are circling social media showing water gushing down the stairs during the delay.

Some light rain in St. Louis tonight pic.twitter.com/WnkODP2Udn — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 27, 2024

One of the series games was already postponed this weekend due to weather. That game will be made up on July 13 as part of a split doubleheader.

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.