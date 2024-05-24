Trending
MLB News

Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game is postponed. Here's everything we know

The game will be made up on July 13

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game has been postponed due to inclement weather in St. Louis, the team announced.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 13 at 7:15 p.m. (CT).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

First pitch was estimated for 7:55 p.m after a short delay to start the game. Then, after inclement weather ensued in St. Louis, they postponed the game indefinitely, estimating first pitch "TBD."

Now, the game will be made up as a twin bill a little less than two months from the postponement.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

MLB News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us