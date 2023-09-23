The Cubs' magic number, and where they stand in playoff hunt

The Chicago Cubs notched a comeback win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field, inching closer to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Wild Card hunt.

The Cubs, who lost two-of-three to the Pittsburgh Pirates and seven-of-eight overall just a few days ago, are still in a playoff spot as things stand on Saturday after their 6-3 victory over the Rockies.

Here is where things stand as action continues Saturday:

What is the Cubs’ magic number?

After their win over the Rockies, the Cubs’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth dropped to seven, as they expanded their lead over the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds.

A “magic number” illustrates how many wins a team needs, along with the number of losses by their closest-rival in the playoff chase, to clinch a spot in the postseason.

The win was the Cubs’ 81st of the season, which guarantees them at least a .500 record on the year. The Marlins currently have 75 losses on the season.

What are the standings?

Here is the current National League Wild Card update:

Phillies: 85-69

Diamondbacks: 81-73

Cubs: 81-74

Marlins: 79-75 (1.5 GB)

Reds: 79-76 (2 GB)

Giants: 77-77 (3.5 GB)

The Diamondbacks are off on Saturday due to rain in New York. They’ll make that game up on Monday, then will head to Chicago to face the White Sox for a three-game series starting on Tuesday.

The Phillies are in action on Saturday against the New York Mets, while the Marlins are taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in Florida.

The Reds have a night game against the Pirates, while the Giants will take on the Dodgers.

We will update this story as those games go final.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.