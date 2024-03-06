Upper Deck Golf set to return to Wrigley Field in May

Golf enthusiasts can take their swings at Wrigley Field this spring as the Upper Deck Golf Experience returns to the Friendly Confines

The three-day experience is comprised of nine different tee boxes throughout the ballpark, with targets located on the Chicago Cubs' field.

Each of the course’s nine holes is 75-to-150 yards long, and a typical round is expected to take 90 minutes. VIP tee times also include mulligans, entry to driving, putting, and chipping challenges, and a complimentary meal and beverage.

Standard clubs will be available on-site for golfers, and additional food, beverages, and merchandise will also be available for purchase throughout the course.

Fans are encouraged to join the VIP waitlist to secure a spot. VIP presale ticket access starts April 10.

Tee times will open to the general public at 11 a.m. on April 11, and they can be booked as early as 7 a.m. on May 10 through May 12. Cubs season ticket holders will receive presale opportunities to register starting April 3.

To join the VIP waitlist or for more information on the Wrigley experience, visit the Upper Deck Golf website.

