Watch: Nico Hoerner leads off with a home run against Toronto

Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner got the game started with a bang as he led off the first inning with his ninth home run of the season to give the Northsiders an early lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Off 2 a smashing start in Toronto!@nico_hoerner pic.twitter.com/SQslHxvHVg — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 11, 2023

Hoerner has been one of the Cubs more consistent hitters this season and one of the reasons they find themselves back in the playoff hunt in both the National League Central and the Wild Card.

Hoerner picked up four hits in the three-game series against the Mets and is picking up where he left off.

For the Cubs, it's an important series against the Blue Jays given they dropped two of three to the Mets and saw their playoff chances take a hit.

Aside from the second game, which they won, the offense struggled in New York.

The Cubs currently sit 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the division and only a half game back of the Miami Marlins for a wild card spot.

