Where's Jordan Montgomery? Cubs offer funny reactions to Scott Boars' appearance

After inking Cody Bellinger to a three-year contract in the 11th hour, just in time for Spring Training, the Cubs filled the final gap they're looking to fill from a roster perspective.

Or, did they? Craig Counsell joked with super agent Scott Boras about his client --- Jordan Montgomery --- and his absence from the team.

Craig Counsell greeted Scott Boras just now in advance of the Cody Bellinger presser: “I thought Montgomery was coming with you.” pic.twitter.com/RNc0UAyIha — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 28, 2024

The jokes picked up from there, as the media broached the subject of Montgomery with Boras and President Jed Hoyer during Bellinger's opening press conference. When asked if Boras could be back for an event similar to Bellinger's, the former shot a look at Hoyer that erupted the press room into laughter.

"I'll have to wait for more Cubs signature moves," Boras said, chuckling.

The Cubs are flirting closely with the 2024 tax line, as their payroll sits close to $220 million, about $5 million under the tax line. It would behoove the Cubs to remain under the line, but no one knows for certain how the front office is thinking in that regard.

Would their proximity to the tax line prevent them from bringing in a free agent like Montgomery?

"You guys have dealt with me for a while, do you think I'm going to answer that?" Hoyer said laughing.

Montgomery, 31, is coming off his first World Series win with the Texas Rangers from the 2023 season. Traded there from the Cardinals in July, Montgomery finished the regular season with 11 starts, holding a 2.79 ERA with the Rangers. He struck out 58 batters and walked just 13 during the back half of the season.

In the postseason, Montgomery was phenomenal. He finished with a 3-1 record on the mound paired with a 2.91 ERA. He struck out 17 batters and walked five in six appearances on the mound.

According to Spotrac, his projected annual value for his next contract sits around $18.4 million, a hefty price for any team to pay. At this juncture, the Cubs' starting rotation appears to be set.

Kyle Hendricks, Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon appear to be locked in the rotation. For their fifth starter, Counsell will have his choice of Drew Smyly, Javier Assad and Jordan Wicks.

Montgomery would jolt the Cubs' starting rotation with his services. But he would clog up the young arms the Cubs have slated to become starters at some point. At this point, don't expect the Cubs to jump at Montgomery's market.

