Another MLB insider links Cubs to Tyler Glasnow trade talks

The Chicago Cubs have already been linked once this offseason to Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, but another report indicates that they are serious about potentially acquiring the strikeout machine.

According to Bruce Levine of 670 the Score, the Cubs have indeed been in communication with the Rays about acquiring Glasnow, who has one year left on his contract:

Cubs talks with Rays confirmed on Tyler Glasnow.Rays must dump $25 mil ,one year contract commitment.multiple big market clubs involved.120 inn career high plateau,a concern. 21 starts ,most of his career. 678 strikeouts in 528 career inn is compelling. @jonmorosi first report. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) November 30, 2023

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi had reported earlier this week that the Cubs were discussing potential trades for both Glasnow and for Cleveland Guardians hurler Shane Bieber.

Glasnow, who will become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, went 10-7 last season in a career-high 21 starts, posting a 3.53 ERA as he struck out 162 batters in 120 innings.

The Cubs were likely looking for more swing-and-miss stuff from their rotation, as the team finished 19th in Major League Baseball with 1,377 strikeouts a season ago. Justin Steele had the highest strikeout rate among Cubs starters, fanning 9.1 batters per nine innings.

Even though Glasnow saw his numbers dip a bit in 2023, he still managed 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, his sixth consecutive season with double digit strikeouts per nine innings.

The big concern about Glasnow is longevity. He has only eclipsed 100 innings pitched twice in his career, including the 120 innings he pitched in the 2023 season.

Still, that is his first full season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, so there is reason for optimism that he could potentially take on a bigger workload this season.

