Brewers acquire Andrew Chafin ahead of MLB trade deadline: report

By James Neveau

A lefthanded reliever that may have been in the sights of the Chicago Cubs is headed elsewhere, as the Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly acquired Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal was first with the report:

Chafin became a fan-favorite with the Cubs during the 2021 season, with a 2.06 ERA in 43 appearances.

He hasn’t quite found the same success in Arizona this season, with a 4.19 ERA, but does have 49 strikeouts in 34.1 innings of work for the Diamondbacks.

He will slot into a Milwaukee bullpen that is hoping to help the Brewers in the hunt for either the Central Division crown, or a wild card spot in the National League.

As for the Cubs, they could still be active in the relief pitching market, with names like Brooks Raley potentially on their radar ahead of the Tuesday deadline.

