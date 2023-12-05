MLB Rumors: Cubs talking to Rhys Hoskins on potential contract, report says

Jun 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park.

The Chicago Cubs have been looking at their options for first base for the coming season, and one free agent has apparently attracted their interest.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Cubs have been in contact with free agent slugger Rhys Hoskins on the parameters of a contract.

Morosi reports the Cubs have discussed both one-year and multi-year contract options with Hoskins, who missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in spring training.

Sources: Cubs and Rhys Hoskins’ representatives remain in contact on a possible free-agent deal.



— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2023

Hoskins spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit 30 home runs and drove in 79 RBI’s during the 2022 season, appearing in 156 games. He slashed .246/.332/.462, roughly in line with his career averages in all three categories.

Hoskins found himself on the outs in Philadelphia after the Phillies announced that Bryce Harper would remain the team’s full-time first baseman after beginning to play the position during the 2023 season.

It is unclear what kind of contract Hoskins will aim for, but the Cubs are looking for flexibility at first base and in their designated hitter role, with Matt Mervis likely competing for playing time at first base in the coming season.

