Cubs sign 10 more draft picks, including 3rd and 4th rounders

The Cubs continued their work to lock in their 2023 draft class on Wednesday. The team announced that they signed 10 more players, including third-round selection INF Josh Rivera and fourth-round selection RHP Will Sanders.

Rivera primarily played shortstop for the Florida Gators, but he dabbled at second base as well. Last year he enjoyed a breakout season at the plate, hitting .348/.447/.617 with 19 home runs and 72 RBI in 70 games.

Sanders pitched for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He appeared in 51 games over the past three years, including 36 starts. Sanders finished his college career with a 4.08 ERA, a 1.261 WHIP and a 222/68 K/BB ratio.

The Cubs have now agreed to terms with 17 of their 20 draft picks, including nine of their top 10 selections.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.