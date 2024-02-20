Chicago Cubs spring training roster tracker

The Chicago Cubs are busy preparing for the 2024 MLB season, and they have plenty of new and unfamiliar faces in camp this spring.

The Cubs will begin Cactus League play in late February, giving fans their first glimpse of some of the new players on the roster.

Here is the latest Cubs roster, updated on Feb. 20, 2024. This roster does not include Dominic Smith or David Peralta, who have reportedly signed minor-league deals with the Cubs.

Note: Players on the Cubs’ 40-man roster will be in BOLD.

PITCHERS:

Yency Almonte (acquired in trade 1/11)

Adbert Alzolay

Michael Arias (Single-A pitcher)

Javier Assad

Colten Brewer (spring training invite)

Ben Brown

Chris Clarke (spring training invite)

José Cuas

Carl Edwards Jr. (spring training invite)

Edwin Escobar (spring training invite)

Kyle Hendricks

Porter Hodge (Double-A pitcher)

Bailey Horn (Triple-A pitcher)

Shota Imanaga (signed with Cubs 1/9)

Caleb Killian

Mark Leiter Jr.

Luke Little

Richard Lovelady (spring training invite)

Sam McWilliams (spring training invite)

Julian Merryweather

Héctor Neris (signed with Cubs 2/1)

Daniel Palencia

Thomas Pannone (spring training invite)

Ethan Roberts (spring training invite)

Cam Sanders (spring training invite)

Drew Smyly

Justin Steele

Jameson Taillon

Keegan Thompson

Riley Thompson (spring training invite)

Hayden Wesneski

Jordan Wicks

Brad Wieck (spring training invite)

CATCHERS:

Jorge Alfaro (spring training invite)

Pablo Aliendo (spring training invite)

Miguel Amaya

Yan Gomes

Joe Hudson (spring training invite)

Bryce Windham (spring training invite)

INFIELDERS:

David Bote

Michael Busch (acquired in trade 1/11)

Nico Hoerner

Nick Madrigal

Miles Mastrobuoni

Matt Mervis

Christopher Morel

Matt Shaw (Double-A infielder)

Chase Strumpf (Triple-A infielder)

Dansby Swanson

Luis Vázquez (Triple-A infielder)

Patrick Wisdom

OUTFIELDERS:

Kevin Alcántara (Double-A outfielder)

Owen Caissie (Double-A outfielder)

Alexander Canario

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Brennen Davis (Triple-A outfielder)

Ian Happ

Seiya Suzuki

Mike Tauchman

