Chicago Cubs spring training roster tracker

The Chicago Cubs are busy preparing for the 2024 MLB season, and they have plenty of new and unfamiliar faces in camp this spring.
The Cubs will begin Cactus League play in late February, giving fans their first glimpse of some of the new players on the roster.
Here is the latest Cubs roster, updated on Feb. 20, 2024. This roster does not include Dominic Smith or David Peralta, who have reportedly signed minor-league deals with the Cubs.
Note: Players on the Cubs’ 40-man roster will be in BOLD.
PITCHERS:
Yency Almonte (acquired in trade 1/11)
Adbert Alzolay
Michael Arias (Single-A pitcher)
Javier Assad
Colten Brewer (spring training invite)
Ben Brown
Chris Clarke (spring training invite)
José Cuas
Carl Edwards Jr. (spring training invite)
Edwin Escobar (spring training invite)
Kyle Hendricks
Porter Hodge (Double-A pitcher)
Bailey Horn (Triple-A pitcher)
Shota Imanaga (signed with Cubs 1/9)
Caleb Killian
Mark Leiter Jr.
Luke Little
Richard Lovelady (spring training invite)
Sam McWilliams (spring training invite)
Julian Merryweather
Héctor Neris (signed with Cubs 2/1)
Daniel Palencia
Thomas Pannone (spring training invite)
Ethan Roberts (spring training invite)
Cam Sanders (spring training invite)
Drew Smyly
Justin Steele
Jameson Taillon
Keegan Thompson
Riley Thompson (spring training invite)
Hayden Wesneski
Jordan Wicks
Brad Wieck (spring training invite)
CATCHERS:
Jorge Alfaro (spring training invite)
Pablo Aliendo (spring training invite)
Miguel Amaya
Yan Gomes
Joe Hudson (spring training invite)
Bryce Windham (spring training invite)
INFIELDERS:
David Bote
Michael Busch (acquired in trade 1/11)
Nico Hoerner
Nick Madrigal
Miles Mastrobuoni
Matt Mervis
Christopher Morel
Matt Shaw (Double-A infielder)
Chase Strumpf (Triple-A infielder)
Dansby Swanson
Luis Vázquez (Triple-A infielder)
Patrick Wisdom
OUTFIELDERS:
Kevin Alcántara (Double-A outfielder)
Owen Caissie (Double-A outfielder)
Alexander Canario
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Brennen Davis (Triple-A outfielder)
Ian Happ
Seiya Suzuki
Mike Tauchman