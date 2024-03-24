Cubs roster moves: Carl Edwards Jr., Dominic Smith released

The Chicago Cubs are continuing to trim their spring training roster, including cutting loose a 2016 World Series-winning pitcher.

According to a press release, the Cubs have released pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. from the spring roster, and have also released infielder Dominic Smith.

The moves leave the Cubs at 34 players as they continue trimming toward their 26-man roster for Opening Day.

Edwards, who won a ring with the Cubs in the 2016 World Series, reportedly opted out of his minor league deal on Saturday, and the team made it official on Sunday. Edwards appeared in six spring games for the Cubs, posting a 1.59 ERA and striking out five batters in 5.2 innings of work.

The move could pave the way for Luke Little to make the Opening Day roster in the team’s bullpen, but could also signal that the team intends to keep both Drew Smyly and Hayden Wesneski in their bullpen as they enter the campaign without Jameson Taillon in the rotation.

Smith batted .348 in 23 at-bats with the Cubs this spring, with one home run and two RBI’s. His departure was likely sealed when reports emerged that Garrett Cooper will make the Opening Day roster, a key reserve corner infield role after it was revealed Patrick Wisdom will begin the season on the injured list.

The team’s final roster will be set by Thursday’s opener against the Texas Rangers.

