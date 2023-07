The Professor is expecting a new pupil this fall. Emma Cain, Kyle Hendricks’ wife, announced on Twitter that the couple is expecting a new child this November.

We can’t wait to meet you in November, lil bud! 💙 pic.twitter.com/6X5lJgtPFM — Emma Cain (@emmaacain) July 16, 2023

Lil Hendricks is already set up with a sweet Cubs jersey, just like dad. This will be Hendricks and Cain’s first child.

Hendricks and Cain started dating in 2011 and got married in 2017.